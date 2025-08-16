Pittman secured two of three targets for 31 yards in the Colts' 23-19 preseason loss to the Packers on Saturday afternoon.

The veteran receiver showed off some solid chemistry with Daniel Jones in their first taste of game action together, recording nine- and 22-yard gains on two of the first three plays of Indianapolis' second possession. Pittman is coming off a somewhat disappointing 2024 which he finished with a 69-808-3 line after posting a career-high 109 catches and 1,152 receiving yards the season prior, but he's projected to once again serve as the Colts' unquestioned No. 1 wideout.