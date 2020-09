Pittman had two receptions for 10 yards on two targets in Sunday's 27-20 loss at Jacksonville.

Pittman played on 39 of the offense's 74 snaps, which was just behind third receiver Zach Pascal (46 snaps). While the 2020 second-round draft pick didn't put up big numbers in his debut, Pittman could overtake Pascal for a larger role in the offense before too long.