Pittman dropped two passes in Saturday's scrimmage, but also had three impressive contested catches, The Athletic reports.

Pittman has been getting reps with the first-team offense in training camp and it's thought he'll have a significant role at the start of the regular season even with an uneven performance in the scrimmage. Pittman could see significant snaps in Week 1 if Zach Pascal (hamstring) and Parris Campbell (concussion) are limited by injuries.