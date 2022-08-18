Colts coach Frank Reich suggested Pittman and most other starters won't play in Saturday's preseason game against Detroit, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

After catching two passes for 30 yards in the preseason opener, Pittman had a big week against the Lions in joint practices, according to Colton Pouncey of The Athletic. Jonathan Taylor remains the centerpiece of Indy's offense, but Pittman is the clear top target for 37-year-old QB Matt Ryan, who completed six of 10 throws for 58 yards in the first week of the preseason. Pittman, Taylor and Ryan all start the regular season with enticing matchups Week 1 at Houston.