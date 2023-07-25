The Colts plan to ease Pittman (hip) back into action this summer, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Pittman missed some time during spring work, and coach Shane Steichen indicated at the time that it wasn't serious. Pittman says he's 100 percent recovered, but the team is going to slow-play it with him before letting their No. 1 receiver cut it loose. Pittman's status for Week 1 isn't in jeopardy at the moment.