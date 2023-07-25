The Colts plan to ease Pittman (hip) back into action this summer, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Pittman missed some time during spring work, and coach Shane Steichen indicated at the time that it wasn't serious. Pittman says he's 100 percent recovered, but the team is going to slow-play it with him before letting their No. 1 receiver cut it loose. Pittman's status for Week 1 isn't in jeopardy at the moment.
More News
-
Colts' Michael Pittman: Managing hip issue•
-
Colts' Michael Pittman: Not focused on extension•
-
Colts' Michael Pittman: Touchdown grab to close out season•
-
Colts' Michael Pittman: Finds end zone in lopsided loss•
-
Colts' Michael Pittman: Limited to 39 yards by Chargers•
-
Colts' Michael Pittman: Racks up 10 catches in OT loss•