Pittman (quadriceps) is scheduled to practice Wednesday, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.
Pittman's return to practice is a notable step in the right direction, even if he only ends up handling limited reps. The wideout's status is crucial for Indianapolis' matchup against the Chiefs on Sunday, as Matt Ryan and the Colts offense were unable to score a single point without Pittman versus Jacksonville in Week 2. Head coach Frank Reich previously expressed optimism that Pittman's quad injury might only result in one absence.