Pittman recorded one reception on four targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Texans.

Daniel Jones distributed targets very evenly between the Colts' top pass catchers, with five players earning at least four targets and none more than six. Pittman failed to even deliver on his limited opportunity, with his only catch coming late in the second quarter. While he has been a reliable target for Daniel Jones this season, this was Pittman's worst yardage total of the season and his third straight contest with fewer than 30 yards.