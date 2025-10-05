Hilton is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders due to a shoulder injury, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Hilton appeared to sustain the injury in the first quarter, and the veteran corner will be checked on by medical trainers to determine whether he can return. With Kenny Moore (Achilles) inactive, the Colts will turn to Mekhi Blackmon or Chris Lammons to work out of the slot corner for as long as Hilton is out of the game.