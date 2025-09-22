Hilton signed with the Colts on Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Hilton signed with the Dolphins in July but was dropped in late August after failing to make the team's initial 53-man roster. The veteran corner appeared in 16 games for the Bengals in 2024, recording 73 total tackles and five passes defended, including one interception. He's expected to step in and immediately play as one of the Colts' top slot corners, especially with Kenny Moore (calf) sidelined for the next couple of weeks, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.