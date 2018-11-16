Colts' Mike Mitchell: Clear of calf injury
Mitchell (calf) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Titans.
Mitchell has been dealing with the calf issue for the last few weeks and was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, but was able to finish the week with no limitations. The veteran safety could be more heavily relied up Sunday with Malik Hooker (hip) set to be a game-time decision.
