Colts' Mike Mitchell: Dealing with pectoral injury
Mitchell is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets due to a pectoral injury.
Mitchell's apparent pectoral injury did not keep him from logging full participation during practice Thursday and Friday, so he should be good to go Sunday barring any setbacks. He could be in line for significant playing time with strong safeties Clayton Geathers (neck) and Matthias Farley (hamstring) both out.
