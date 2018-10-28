Colts' Mike Mitchell: Exits game with calf injury
Mitchell is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders due to a calf injury, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports.
Mitchell drew the start at free safety with Malik Hooker (hip) inactive before being forced to exit the Week 8 contest. Corey Moore will slot into the starting lineup, and attempt to contain the Raiders' passing attack led by Derek Carr as long as Mitchell remains sidelined
