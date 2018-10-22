Colts' Mike Mitchell: Grabs interception in Sunday's win
Mitchell had an interception, seven total tackles, a tackle for a loss and two passes defensed in Sunday's win over Buffalo.
Mitchell started at free safety in his second game with the Colts after signing Oct. 9 and played well in coverage and as a tackler. It looks like he could be a surprise mid-season addition that pays off for a team needing help in the secondary with injuries to Clayton Geathers and Matthias Farley.
