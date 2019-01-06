Mitchell sustained a calf injury and will not return to Saturday's wild-card game at Houston, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Mitchell battled a calf issue throughout the second half of the season and he appeared to aggravate the injury on a blitz before being helped off the field by trainers. The Colts' three-man safety rotation will continue with Malik Hooker, Clayton Geathers and George Odum

