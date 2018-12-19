Colts' Mike Mitchell: Practices in limited fashion
Mitchell (calf) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Mitchell missed the Colts' last two games due to a calf injury, and has now managed to return to practice on a limited basis. If the veteran safety is able to get healthy in time for Sunday's tilt against the Giants, he'll serve a rotational role behind Clayton Geathers (knee).
