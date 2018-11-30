Mitchell (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Mitchell practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday but was unable to practice the rest of the week. The Ohio product is the only defensive back in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game. If Mitchell doesn't play Sunday, George Odum and Corey Moore could see an increase in work.

