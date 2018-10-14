Colts' Mike Mitchell: Ready to make team debut
Mitchell (pectoral) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets.
After signing with the Colts on Tuesday, Mitchell appeared on the injury report as questionable with the pectoral issue, despite practicing fully Thursday and Friday. As anticipated, the injury won't prevent him from making his team debut in Week 6. The veteran could be thrust into a starting role right away with Clayton Geathers (neck/concussion) ruled out for the contest and Matthias Farley (shoulder) recently moving to injured reserve.
