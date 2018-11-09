Colts' Mike Mitchell: Ruled out Sunday
Mitchell (calf) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.
Mitchell suffered the calf injury Week 8 against Oakland and the bye week apparently didn't provide enough recovery time. Corey Moore should see increased work at safety for the Colts, especially if starter Malik Hooker (hip) is unable to play or is limited Sunday.
