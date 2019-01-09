Mitchell (calf) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Mitchell picked up an undisclosed calf injury during last weekend's wild-card game against the Texans and evidently isn't expected to recover in time for this weekend's divisional bout against the Chiefs. The 31-year-old veteran will consequently finish the 2018 campaign with 30 total tackles, one pick, and two forced fumbles over nine games (including playoffs). Mitchell will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year, but given the impact he's had in Indianapolis this season, it seems likely he'll have plenty of suitors on the open market.