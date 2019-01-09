Colts' Mike Mitchell: Sent to IR
Mitchell (calf) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Mitchell picked up an undisclosed calf injury during last weekend's wild-card game against the Texans and evidently isn't expected to recover in time for this weekend's divisional bout against the Chiefs. The 31-year-old veteran will consequently finish the 2018 campaign with 30 total tackles, one pick, and two forced fumbles over nine games (including playoffs). Mitchell will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year, but given the impact he's had in Indianapolis this season, it seems likely he'll have plenty of suitors on the open market.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the divisional round...
-
Packers future with Matt LaFleur
Matt LaFleur's lone season calling plays in Tennessee didn't show much in the way in consistency,...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Recapping wild-card weekend
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from wild-card weekend to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...