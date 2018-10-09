Colts' Mike Mitchell: Signs with Indianapolis
Mitchell signed with the Colts on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Mitchell has been out of the league since he was released by the Steelers in March. He has plenty of experience as a starting safety in the NFL, and given the numerous injuries the Colts are dealing with in their secondary, Mitchell could find himself playing almost immediately in Indianapolis.
More News
-
Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Set for release•
-
Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Recovers fumble to preserve win•
-
Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Will face Ravens Sunday•
-
Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Full practice participant Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Ruled out Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 streaming options
The streaming options at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker for Week 6? Here are the best...
-
Week 6 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 6 Trade Values Chart
Alvin Kamara and Julio Jones delivered Week 5 duds -- does it mean it's time to trade them?!...
-
Experts: Worried about Kamara?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record on six big Fantasy issues...
-
Waiver Wire: Ajayi replacements at top
With Jay Ajayi set to miss the remainder of the season, there's a big opportunity in the Eagles'...
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football rankings, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6