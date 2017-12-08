Colts' Mike Person: Questionable with ankle injury
Person is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills due to an ankle injury.
Person was a limited participant during Friday's practice after failing to participate on Wednesday and Thursday, so there's still a chance he's able to suit up in Week 14. If Person is unable to play, however, Anthony Fabiano would be in line to provide additional depth at center behind Ryan Kelly.
