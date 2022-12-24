Strachan (concussion) is good to go for Monday's matchup with the Chargers.
Strachan will return from a one-game absence after suffering a concussion in Week 14. Look for him to resume his usual role as the Colts' No. 5 wide receiver assuming he avoids any setbacks.
