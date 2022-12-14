Strachan didn't practice Wednesday due to a concussion.
After not being listed on the initial injury report Tuesday, Strachan landed on the list Wednesday as a non-participant due to a concussion. He'll have just one more opportunity to clear protocols before the Colts have to make a decision on his status for Saturday's matchup against Minnesota.
