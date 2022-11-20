Strachan (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
Strachan finds himself as a healthy scratch for a second straight game after appearing in the team's first nine games of the season. Michael Pittman, Parris Campbell, Alec Pierce, Ashton Dulin and Keke Coutee will be the only active wideouts for the Colts on Sunday.
More News
-
Colts' Mike Strachan: No receptions despite larger role•
-
Colts' Mike Strachan: Small role Sunday•
-
Colts' Mike Strachan: Only one catch with larger role•
-
Colts' Mike Strachan: Larger role than expected•
-
Colts' Mike Strachan: Wins last WR spot•
-
Colts' Mike Strachan: Three catches in preseason debut•