Strachan (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Strachan finds himself as a healthy scratch for a second straight game after appearing in the team's first nine games of the season. Michael Pittman, Parris Campbell, Alec Pierce, Ashton Dulin and Keke Coutee will be the only active wideouts for the Colts on Sunday.