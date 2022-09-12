Strachan had two receptions for 36 yards on two targets in Sunday's tie at Houston.

Strachan played on 11 of the offense's 92 snaps, so he didn't have a huge role. Still, it was somewhat surprising to see Strachan get snaps in the passing game, let alone two big receptions given the top four starting wideouts were healthy. That may bode well for Strachan's role in the offense should a startering wideout get hurt or fall out of favor.