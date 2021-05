The Colts selected Strachan in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 229th overall.

Strachan found success as a two-year starter at Charleston mostly due to his size, strength and speed, but he'll need to become at least a bit more refined to carve out a role in Indianapolis. His impressive body control and ability to track the deep ball make him a worthwhile project, however, with upside to become a field-stretching role player.