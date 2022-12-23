Strachan (concussion) was listed as a full participant on the Colts' injury report Thursday.
Strachan popped up with a concussion on Indianapolis' injury report last Wednesday, which left him sidelined for Saturday's loss to the Vikings. It's still if the 25-year-old was able to clear the league's protocols before returning to practice in full Thursday, so his status is still up in the air for Monday Night Football versus the Chargers. Strachan has not hauled in a target since Week 2, so his availability doesn't figure to play much of a factor in the Colts offense.
