Strachan made a strong impression in spring workouts and stood out among a deep receiving corps, ESPN Indianapolis 107.5 The Fan reports. "Strachan, the size and speed and he's got good short area quickness, he just has great competitive disposition as an athlete," head coach Frank Reich says. "He's really smart. So just really happy about the immediate impression he's made."

The Colts selected Strachan in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 229th overall. Strachan found success as a two-year starter at Charleston mostly due to his size, strength and speed, but he'll need to become at least a bit more refined to carve out a role in Indianapolis. He's a long shot to find a steady role on offense, but it looks like he has a shot at making the roster as a reserve receiver and special teams player.