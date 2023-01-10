Strachan did not have a target and played just three snaps on offense during Sunday's 32-31 loss versus Houston.

Strachan got one target the week before with Ashton Dulin out due to a concussion, but he barely got on the field when he returned for the finale. Strachan had just three receptions for 59 yards on nine targets during the season. The 2021 seventh-rounder will likely be in a battle to retain a roster spot for 2023.