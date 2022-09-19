Strachan had one reception for 23 yards on three targets in Sunday's loss at Jacksonville. He also drew a flag for an illegal shift/false start.

Strachan was the primary third receiver with Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce hurt and played on 35 of the offense's 50 snaps. However, he struggled to get open and the bad penalty may hurt his chances if the Colts decide to revamp the game plan for the receiving corps after a very poor performance where the offense did not score.