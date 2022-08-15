The Colts activated Strachan from the active/PUP list Monday, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Strachan began training camp on the PUP list after undergoing offseason knee surgery, but he's officially been cleared to practice for the first time this season. The 2021 seventh-round pick caught two of three targets for 26 yards across six appearances as a rookie and will look to carve out a bigger role in Year 2. At 6-foot-5, he could be another red-zone threat for Matt Ryan, but he'll likely have to compete with Dezmon Patmon and Keke Coutee for a roster spot.
More News
-
Colts' Mike Strachan: Recovering from knee surgery•
-
Colts' Mike Strachan: Placed on active/PUP list•
-
Colts' Mike Strachan: Set to miss start of training camp•
-
Colts' Mike Strachan: Uneventful rookie season•
-
Colts' Mike Strachan: Healthy scratch again•
-
Colts' Mike Strachan: Healthy scratch Sunday•