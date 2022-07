Strachan is expected to miss the start of training camp due to an undisclosed injury, Kevin Hickey of the Colts' website reports.

Strachan was absent from spring workouts due to the same issue, and the extent of his absence remains unknown. The 2021 seventh-round pick caught just two of three targets for 26 yards across six appearances last year and was set to have an expanded role in 2022, but he'll have to fight for a roster spot after missing so much time during the offseason.