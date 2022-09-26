Strachan did not have a target or reception while playing just six snaps on offense in Sunday's win over Kansas City.
Strachan is a distant fifth receiver in the offense and may not get much playing time unless there are several injuries. He had just three targets last week when both Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce were out with injuries, so that doesn't bode well for any future meaningful role.
