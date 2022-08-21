Strachan had three receptions, including a 15-yard touchdown catch, on three targets for 45 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to Detroit.

Strachan began training camp on the PUP list after undergoing offseason knee surgery and was activated Monday, so he needed a strong showing. It looks like he's back in the battle with Dezmon Patmon and Keke Coutee for the No. 5 receiver role