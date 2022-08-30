Strachan won a spot on Indy's 53-man roster, 107.5 FM The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Strachan and Dezmon Patmon won the final two spots on the wide receiver depth chart. Strachan likely begins the season as the No. 6 receiver since he's working his way back from knee surgery this summer. Strachan had four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown in two preseason games.
