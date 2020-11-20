Alie-Cox (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Though Alie-Cox didn't take part in Friday's practice, the fact that he's not even being listed as questionable for Sunday's game suggests his lack of activity to conclude the week was merely for maintenance purposes. Alie-Cox has seen an uptick in work over the past three weeks, playing between 42 and 66 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps in those contests while hauling in nine of 11 targets for 99 yards. He could see his playing time tail off Week 11, however, as the Colts may have another tight end in Jack Doyle available if he can clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.