site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: colts-mo-alie-cox-back-in-action | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Colts' Mo Alie-Cox: Back in action
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Alie-Cox (knee) returned to Sunday's game against the Raiders, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
After leaving in the first quarter, Alie-Cox returned late in the second quarter and immediately caught a nine-yard screen pass.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read