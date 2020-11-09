Alie-Cox (knee) is listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report.
Alie-Cox managed to play through his lingering knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Ravens, during which he caught all three of his targets for 43 yards, so it's easy to imagine that the Colts simply intend to allow the tight end a bit of rest on a short week. With Jack Doyle (concussion) trending in the wrong direction for Thursday's game in Tennessee, Alie-Cox could find himself handling increased opportunities alongside Trey Burton as long as he's able to suit up.