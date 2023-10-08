Alie-Cox is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Tennessee, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
Alie-Cox slammed his head on the turf after making a catch in the second half and subsequently went into the medical tent for evaluation. The 17-yard reception on which the tight end was injured was his only catch prior to departing.
More News
-
Colts' Mo Alie-Cox: Ruled out for rest of Week 5•
-
Colts' Mo Alie-Cox: Cleared from injury report•
-
Colts' Mo Alie-Cox: Misses Wednesday's practice•
-
Colts' Mo Alie-Cox: Gets first TD of season•
-
Colts' Mo Alie-Cox: Gets first reception of season•
-
Colts' Mo Alie-Cox: No receptions in season opener•