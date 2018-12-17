Colts' Mo Alie-Cox: Catchless in return to action
Alie-Cox failed to catch his lone target in Sunday's 23-0 win over the Cowboys.
Alie-Cox returned after missing the previous three games and led Colts' tight ends by playing 40 of 72 offensive snaps. The 25-year-old outsnapped starter Eric Ebron 40-38, but with the team bleeding the clock with the run game in the second half it's hardly an indication of changing roles. Alie-Cox appears entrenched as the Indianapolis' No. 2 tight end but holds little fantasy value in the low-volume role.
