Alie-Cox did not catch his only target during Sunday's 19-17 win over the Titans.

Alie-Cox was solid for a TE3 in 2018, managing two scores in eight games catching passes from Andrew Luck. It's a new situation with Jacoby Brissett under center and the same competition with Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle remains. A solid TE3 is still too low a bar to warrant fantasy consideration.