Alie-Cox (knee) is active Week 9 against Baltimore.
Alie-Cox returned to action following the team's Week 7 bye, playing 32 snaps and seeing four targets -- his second-highest total of the season -- in that contest. The knee troubles did resurface a bit in practice this week, and he was held out of Thursday's session as a precaution. Alie-Cox will ultimately get clearance to suit up, but this will be one of the first times this year that both Jack Doyle and Trey Burton are active as well, leaving a crowded position group to contend for targets.