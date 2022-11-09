Alie-Cox isn't practicing Wednesday and has a protective boot over his right foot, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

With Jelani Woods (shoulder) also missing practice, Kylen Granson is the only healthy tight end on the active roster as the Colts and new head coach Jeff Saturday begin preparations for their Week 10 trip to Las Vegas. The team has deployed a three-man committee for most of the year, limiting Alie-Cox to four targets in five games since his 6-85-2 explosion Week 4 against the Titans. The three tight ends have combined for only 17.4 percent of Indy's targets and 17.6 percent of the receiving yards this year, but they do have five of the nine receiving TDs (three for Woods, two for Alie-Cox).