Alie-Cox (knee) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimate but is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Titans.

Alie-Cox followed a DNP/LP/FP regimen this week, although the Colts didn't actually practice Wednesday. Ending the week as a full participant bodes well for his chances to play Thursday, and he could have a heightened role if that's the case because Jack Doyle (concussion) has been ruled out.