Alie-Cox (knee) missed a second consecutive practice session Thursday, Kevin Bowen of 93.5 the Fan reports.
The VCU standout banged up his knee during Indianapolis' Week 14 triumph over the Raiders. Though he was ultimately able to return and round out his workload at 20 offensive snaps, back-to-back practice DNPs shed doubt on the likelihood of Alie-Cox suiting up Sunday against the Texans. A combined eight receptions for 161 yards and one TD between Weeks 2 and 3 caught the eye of deep-league fantasy managers, but Alie-Cox has not exceeded 45 receiving yards in a game since that point.