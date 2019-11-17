Play

Alie-Cox (thumb) won't return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

It's unclear how Alie-Cox picked up the injury, but the issue is serious enough to keep him out of game time. With the VCU product sidelined, Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle remain the only healthy tight ends on the roster for the remainder of the game.

