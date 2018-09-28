Colts' Mo Alie-Cox: Elevated from practice squad

Alie-Cox signed a deal with the Colts on Friday.

Alie-Cox's place on the active roster was made available by Indianapolis' decision to cut Erik Swoope. At 6-foot-7, 250-pounds, Alie-Cox has the frame to earn utilization as a depth tight end, but will see limited snaps behind Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle (hip) as the season continues.

