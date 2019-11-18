Colts' Mo Alie-Cox: Estimated as non-participant
Alie-Cox (thumb) was estimated as a non-participant on Monday's injury report.
Alie-Cox sustained the thumb injury during Sunday's win over the Jaguars and was unable to retake the field, so it's no major surprise to see he wasn't expected to practice one day later. Eric Ebron is also tending to an ankle injury, leaving Jack Doyle as the team's only healthy tight end.
