Play

Alie-Cox (thumb) was estimated as a non-participant on Monday's injury report.

Alie-Cox sustained the thumb injury during Sunday's win over the Jaguars and was unable to retake the field, so it's no major surprise to see he wasn't expected to practice one day later. Eric Ebron is also tending to an ankle injury, leaving Jack Doyle as the team's only healthy tight end.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories