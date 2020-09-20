Alie-Cox caught five of six targets for 111 yards during Sunday's 28-11 win over the Vikings.

Alie-Cox stepped in for Jack Doyle (ankle) and led the team in receiving yards by a comfortable margin. He had the team's longest gain of the day -- a beautiful 33-yard reception -- and tied for the team lead in targtes. Alie-Cox's performance in this one should earn him some role in the offense once Doyle is healthy enough to return, but with many other mouths to feed on the Colts offense, he shouldn't command an abundance of targets every week. His next outing will come Sunday against the Jets.