Alie-Cox had one reception for four yards on his lone target in Sunday's loss to Houston.

Alie-Cox entered 2022 as a potential sleeper tight end and red-zone target, but his production declined in almost every area. He had just 19 receptions for 189 yards and three touchdowns. He was also phased out of the offense in the second half of 2022 with just six receptions and 10 targets over his last eight games.